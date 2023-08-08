Man Charged in Connection with Patchway Police Centre Incident

A 43-year-old man has been charged following an incident that prompted the evacuation of Patchway Police Centre and nearby properties on Saturday. The individual, identified as Jason Lenton from Southmead, Bristol, has been accused of making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and making a bomb hoax.

The incident unfolded on Saturday evening when authorities at the Gloucestershire police centre discovered a suspicious item shortly after 5 pm. In response, the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was called in to assess the situation. As a precautionary measure, a 100-meter cordon was established, leading to the evacuation of residents and businesses in the vicinity.

After careful examination, the EOD determined that the item did not pose a risk to the public. However, the incident resulted in a temporary disruption for local residents and businesses who were asked to leave their properties during the investigation.

During the early hours of Monday, August 7, Jason Lenton was charged with making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and making a bomb hoax. He is currently in police custody and is expected to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today.

Authorities expressed gratitude to the affected public for their patience and understanding while the EOD responded to the incident. The prompt and coordinated efforts of law enforcement and the EOD ensured that the situation was swiftly resolved without any harm to the public.