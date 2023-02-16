A man has been charged with a terrorism offence, following an arrest and investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev, 30 , an Austrian national, was charged in the early hours of Monday, 13 February with collecting information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, (contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000).

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 14 February and was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on 3 March.

Dovtaev was arrested on Saturday, 11 February, on the site of Chiswick Business Park.

Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We are aware that an arrest of this nature in this particular area, and the subsequent charge against this person may cause some concern amongst the local community and those who work in the area.

“With criminal proceedings now active we are unable to comment any further on this particular case. However, detectives worked quickly to gather evidence that has led to this particular charge, and officers will continue to work to support the prosecution.

“Those who work in and around the Chiswick Business Park are likely to be aware that we introduced enhanced security measures in that particular area late last year.

“We continue to work closely with those affected by any threats to ensure that they are given appropriate advice and support. We have also put in place a number of protective security measures to mitigate against these threats, but we would ask people to continue to stay alert, but not be alarmed. As always, the public should stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to police right away.”

+ Communities defeat terrorism, and information from the public is vital to counter terrorism investigations. If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious, visit www.gov.uk/ACT or call the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, dial 999.

