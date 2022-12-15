Man charged with assaulting emergency workers after pyrotechnic thrown before Swindon Town football match

A man has been charged following an incident at Swindon Town Football Club’s the County Ground in January.

Lewis Hill, 22, of Collett Place, Swindon, has been charged with four counts of common assault of an emergency worker and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a police dog.

The charges are in relation to an incident on January 22 this year, when an explosive device was thrown towards officers prior to the Swindon Town versus Bristol Rovers football match.

Mr Hill will be summoned to court in due course.