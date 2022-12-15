Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, December 15, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Man Charged With Assaulting Emergency Workers After Pyrotechnic Thrown Before Swindon Town Football Match
Home BREAKING Man charged with assaulting emergency workers after pyrotechnic thrown before Swindon Town football match

Man charged with assaulting emergency workers after pyrotechnic thrown before Swindon Town football match

by @uknip247

A man has been charged following an incident at Swindon Town Football Club’s the County Ground in January.

Lewis Hill, 22, of Collett Place, Swindon, has been charged with four counts of common assault of an emergency worker and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a police dog.

The charges are in relation to an incident on January 22 this year, when an explosive device was thrown towards officers prior to the Swindon Town versus Bristol Rovers football match.

Mr Hill will be summoned to court in due course.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dartford car thief stole Toyota which had been left with engine running

Teenager charged in connection to stabbing in Hertfordshire

A major search and recovery operation is still underway in the sea...

Passengers have been evacuated from Tottenham Court Road, and the Northern Line...

Police are appealing for information following robbery in Oldham

Misconduct hearing held in relation to two former Special Constables who failed...

Police say a 47-year-old man has been arrested after a man was...

Women and girls have been given advice and anti-drink spiking products as...

Emergency services called to Bromley after collision leaves persons trapped

A man has been jailed after committing a knife-point robbery in Durham...

Protesters scaling the side of the Home office building in London

Security guard strikes on Eurostar trains were called off this week to...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"