Man Charged with Assisting a Suspect Following Dartford Death

Kent Police has charged a man with assisting a suspect in connection with the death of a man in Dartford. The incident occurred on Friday, April 14, 2023, when officers responded to a report of a man sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds in an alleyway off Suffolk Road at approximately 9:05 pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers were joined by South East Coast Ambulance Service, but unfortunately, the 18-year-old victim was pronounced deceased.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate launched an investigation into the incident. In the early hours of Saturday, April 15, two men were arrested in Gillingham on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

After a thorough review of the case, the Crown Prosecution Service authorized a charge of murder against Chris Enaruba, a 19-year-old resident of Beaconsfield Road, Greater London. Mr. Enaruba appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 18, and has been remanded to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, May 25.

On Thursday, May 11, another individual, Abdul Yusuff, aged 19 and from Rotherhithe New Road, Southwark, was charged with assisting a suspect with the intent to impede apprehension or prosecution. Mr. Yusuff appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 12, and has been remanded to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, June 9.

Kent Police urges any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to come forward by calling 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/68778/23. Motorists with dashcam footage and owners of private CCTV are also asked to review their recordings and submit any relevant footage through the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020123H04-PO1.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

The investigation is ongoing, and Kent Police is determined to bring those responsible for this tragic incident to justice.