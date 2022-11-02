Man charged with attempted murder after London Underground attack

A 37-year-old man will appear at court this morning (2 November) charged

with one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault following

three incidents on the London Underground on Thursday 27 October.

Donovan Kenlyn, of North Circular Road, Ealing, was arrested on 31 October

in connection to the incidents, and has been remanded in custody to appear

at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed two

assaults at Finchley Road station and another assault at Baker Street

Underground station to get in touch with BTP by texting 61016 or calling

0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 210 of 27/10/22.