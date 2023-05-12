Saturday, May 13, 2023
Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Sexual Assault Following Stabbing Incident in Bulwell

Detectives investigating a stabbing incident in Bulwell have charged a 19-year-old man with attempted murder, assaulting a police officer, and sexual assault.

The incident took place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, when police were called to a house on Longford Crescent at approximately 5:25 p.m. The victim, a man in his 50s, had been assaulted.

Margat Jagne, 19, of Longford Crescent, has been charged in connection with the incident. Apart from attempted murder and assaulting a police officer, he also faces charges of sexual assault related to a separate incident earlier on the same day.

Jagne has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court later today (Friday).

The victim, still in his 50s, is currently in stable condition in the hospital.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Pym, leading the investigation, described the assault as a serious incident and expressed satisfaction in being able to charge a suspect in the case. He assured the public that the investigation will continue to ensure justice is served.

The charging of Margat Jagne is a significant step in the ongoing investigation, demonstrating the diligent work of the police in swiftly identifying and apprehending a suspect. The court proceedings will provide an opportunity for a thorough examination of the evidence and the allegations against Jagne.

Authorities are determined to bring those responsible for violent crimes to justice and reassure the community of their commitment to maintaining public safety. The investigation will proceed to gather all relevant facts and ensure a fair and thorough legal process for all parties involved.

