Man Charged with Damaging ULEZ Cameras

Police have initiated a proactive operation in response to a series of criminal damage incidents involving Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) cameras. Transport for London (TfL) reported a total of 96 allegations of criminal damage to the Metropolitan Police (Met).

As a result of their investigation, officers have charged a 42-year-old man with criminal damage and destruction of, or damage to, property. The man’s identity has not been disclosed at this time.

Detective Superintendent Daniel Smith, leading the investigation, stated that the police have been actively targeting individuals suspected of causing or attempting to cause damage to ULEZ cameras. The investigation is comprehensive and involves gathering CCTV footage, speaking to potential witnesses, and following up on active leads. Collaboration with TfL is also ongoing to prevent further offences from taking place in the future.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact the police by dialing 101 or tweeting @MetCC, quoting CAD 4279/10MAY. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

