Man Charged with Dangerous Dog Offences Following Attack in Tower Hamlets

A man has appeared in court after being charged with dangerous dog offences following an incident in Tower Hamlets. Louie Turnbull, a 46-year-old with no fixed address, faced charges on Tuesday, May 9th, including being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control and being in possession of a dog while disqualified from owning or keeping one.

Turnbull appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on the same day and entered a plea of not guilty to the first offence while pleading guilty to the second offence. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 6th at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The charges stem from a reported incident that occurred on Sunday, May 7th, when police received a call just after 5:00 p.m. regarding a woman being attacked by a dog on Commercial Road, E14. During the incident, the woman sustained an injury to her leg but did not require hospital treatment.

In response to the incident and to ensure public safety, local officers, supported by specialists from the Dog Support Unit and Specialist Firearms Command, engaged with a male individual who was in possession of two dogs in the vicinity. Despite attempts to bring the dogs under control, the situation remained unresolved, and as a result, police firearms officers had to destroy the dogs at the scene.

The owner of the dogs, Louie Turnbull, was subsequently arrested at the scene. During the arrest, a police Taser was discharged. Turnbull was taken into custody and later charged with the aforementioned offences.

In relation to the incident, two public complaints were forwarded from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS). However, on Wednesday, May 10th, the complaints were voluntarily referred back to the IOPC for further review. The MPS awaits a decision from the IOPC on whether any additional action will be taken and has expressed its willingness to provide full cooperation throughout the process.

The officers involved in the incident have been informed and continue to perform their operational duties while the investigation proceeds.

The case highlights the serious consequences that can arise from dangerous dog incidents and emphasizes the importance of responsible pet ownership to prevent harm to both individuals and the public.