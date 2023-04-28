Man charged with knife crime after stop and search in Dartford

A man has been charged with possessing a knife in a public place in Dartford.

On Monday 24 April 2023, proactive patrols approached a suspicious car in Market Street. Officers asked the three occupants to get out of the vehicle, at which point one of the men sought to leave the scene on foot.

Police stopped him and following a search he was arrested. The constables also seized a knife and a quantity of suspected drugs.

David Oborevwori, of Temple Hill, Dartford, was charged with possessing a bladed weapon and possession of cannabis.

The 19-year-old was bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 31 May.