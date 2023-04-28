Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Man charged with knife crime after stop and search in Dartford

Man charged with knife crime after stop and search in Dartford

by uknip247

 A man has been charged with possessing a knife in a public place in Dartford.

On Monday 24 April 2023, proactive patrols approached a suspicious car in Market Street. Officers asked the three occupants to get out of the vehicle, at which point one of the men sought to leave the scene on foot.

Police stopped him and following a search he was arrested. The constables also seized a knife and a quantity of suspected drugs.

David Oborevwori, of Temple Hill, Dartford, was charged with possessing a bladed weapon and possession of cannabis.

The 19-year-old was bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 31 May.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police probe after man is kicked in the head in Maidstone

The A3 in Surrey is closed in both directions between the A244 near Esher and the A309 near Long Ditton due to a serious...

Tunbridge Wells man has been missing for over a month

Officers are appealing for information following a report a scooter was stolen in Margate.

A teenager has been charged after a van reportedly smashed into a traffic light and fence and collided with three parked cars

Man attacked on Heath Lane in Dartford

A teenager was rushed to hospital in East London after being stabbed in a street altercation.

Victims of stalking are being urged to contact the police at the earliest opportunity

Have you seen missing 14-year-old Riley Mcintosh?

Illegal waste operator ordered to pay £6,035

‘Life stories’ of British nuclear test veterans to be preserved through a new study

An outbreak of the MRSA “superbug” has been identified at Queens Hospital in Romford

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.