Man charged with murder of teenager stabbed in Ladywood

A murder investigation has now been launched after a teenager who was stabbed in Ladywood last Sunday (30 October) sadly died.

Akeem Bailey was found with serious injuries around 6pm on Springfield Street. He was taken to hospital where he has remained in an induced coma. Sadly, his injuries were unsurvivable and he died on Friday night.

A 17-year-old boy, who was also injured and taken to hospital, has since been discharged.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough from our homicide unit, said: “We’ll be doing all we can to support Akeem’s loved ones during this deeply distressing time.

“We are continuing to work with the community and are still appealing for anyone with information to get in touch. If you don’t want to speak to us, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously. Tell them what you know, not who you are.”

Zechariah Nelson, aged 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder, wounding and possession of a bladed article and remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow (7 November).