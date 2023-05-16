Man Charged with Murder of Woman in Crawley

Crawley was left in shock following the tragic discovery of the lifeless body of 32-year-old Holly Sanchez at a bungalow in Oates Walk on Saturday, May 13. A subsequent post-mortem examination revealed that she had succumbed to severe head injuries.

In connection with the case, three men were apprehended on suspicion of murder. While two of them, aged 37 and 60 and hailing from Crawley, were subsequently released on conditional bail, the third suspect, 30-year-old Ryan Evans from Oates Walk in Crawley, has been formally charged with murder. Evans appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 16, and was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, May 17.

First Picture: Sussex Police Investigate Tragic Death Of Woman In Oates Walk

It has been clarified that Holly Sanchez, though originally from Crawley, was not residing at the address where her untimely demise occurred. The next of kin of the deceased are receiving support during this difficult period.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with relevant information to come forward. Reports can be submitted online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Gladstone. Additionally, individuals can choose to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or via their online reporting platform.