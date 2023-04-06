Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

by uknip247
Man Charged With Numerous Shop Thefts

Kevin Lubinga was charged with eight counts of shoplifting, robbery, assault and possession of a knife.

It’s after Tesco and Co-op in #WestHeath were repeatedly targeted over the past six weeks, causing misery for staff and customers.

The shops reported numerous thefts including incidents where staff were threatened.

Officers from the Northfield Neighbourhood Policing Team had been supporting the local businesses and community with crime prevention advice and increased patrols following the reported incidents and concerns.

Local officers stopped Lubinga on Monday (3 April) after spotting him at Co-op and the 19-year-old was arrested following a foot chase.

Lubinga appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (5 April) for an initial remand hearing.

He was remanded in custody pending a future court date.

