Man Charged with Outraging Public Decency in Braintree Incident

A man has been charged and remanded into custody following an incident of outraging public decency in Braintree. The incident took place on Friday, 12 May, when officers responded to reports of a man exposing himself on a public bus on Lister Road.

Officers swiftly attended the scene and conducted thorough investigations, leading to the arrest of Grahame Page, a 64-year-old resident of Lister Road, Braintree. Page has been charged with outraging public decency in connection with the incident.

Due to the serious nature of the offence, Page has been remanded into custody pending further legal proceedings. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, 15 May, where the charges against him will be formally addressed.

While this incident has garnered attention on social media platforms, the police urge individuals to refrain from sharing any posts related to the ongoing investigation. The removal of such content is necessary to protect the integrity and confidentiality of the case.