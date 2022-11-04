Man charged with Rotherham murder as victim is named

A man killed in Rotherham yesterday (Wednesday 2 November) has today been

named as Philip David Woodcock.

Emergency services were called to FedEx in Rother Way, Hellaby, at 9.39am

on Wednesday to reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Philip, 60, was

found with critical injuries. He sadly died at the scene.

A post mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of stab

wounds.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked

that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

A second man is believed to have suffered minor injuries during the

incident, which did not require medical treatment.

Tonight (Thursday 3 November) 48-year-old Ronald Sekanjako, of Bellhouse

Road, Sheffield, has been charged with murder, assault occasioning actual

bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’

Court tomorrow (Friday 4 November).