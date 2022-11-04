Man charged with Rotherham murder as victim is named

A man killed in Rotherham yesterday (Wednesday 2 November) has today been
named as Philip David Woodcock.
Emergency services were called to FedEx in Rother Way, Hellaby, at 9.39am
on Wednesday to reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Philip, 60, was
found with critical injuries. He sadly died at the scene.
A post mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of stab
wounds.
His family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked
that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.
A second man is believed to have suffered minor injuries during the
incident, which did not require medical treatment.
Tonight (Thursday 3 November) 48-year-old Ronald Sekanjako, of Bellhouse
Road, Sheffield, has been charged with murder, assault occasioning actual
bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’
Court tomorrow (Friday 4 November).
