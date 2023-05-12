Man Charged with Serious Assault in Folkestone: Court Proceedings Underway

A man has made an appearance in court after being charged with carrying out a serious assault in the town. The incident occurred on Friday, May 5, 2023, leading to a swift response from Kent Police.

Police were alerted at approximately 8:45 PM following a report of an assault on steps adjacent to Bradstone Avenue. Officers promptly arrived at the scene accompanied by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, who attended to the victim. The injured individual was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment of a leg injury consistent with a stab wound. Fortunately, he has since been released from medical care.

The swift identification of a suspect resulted in an arrest elsewhere within the town. However, during the apprehension, a police officer sustained an arm injury.

East Kent CID conducted thorough investigations into the matter, leading to the charging of Grant Ray. The 30-year-old, a resident of Watkin Road in Folkestone, is now facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Additionally, he stands accused of assaulting an emergency worker.

Grant Ray appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 8, where he was remanded in custody pending his trial at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, June 5. The court proceedings will continue as authorities seek justice for the victim and address the assault on the police officer.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to come forward and contact Kent Police or report it online,

The investigation remains ongoing as the authorities gather all relevant evidence to build a strong case against the accused.