Thursday, January 19, 2023
Thursday, January 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Man charged with six counts of Terrorism due at Westminster Court

Man charged with six counts of Terrorism due at Westminster Court

by @uknip247

As part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, a man is due to appear in court today (Thursday, 19 January) charged with six terrorism offences.

On Wednesday, 18 January, Abdiwahid Abdulkadir Mohamed, 31, of north London, was charged with six counts of possessing documents likely to be useful in committing or preparing an act of terrorism (contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000).

He is being held in custody and will appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Mohamed was apprehended on Wednesday, January 18, as part of a proactive counter-terrorism operation.

The investigation is about Islamist terrorism.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

The fire is thought to have been started accidentally by a candle

How Casemiro has transformed Manchester United?

Parthenon Marbles Negotiations Enter Secret Talks, Return to Greece Seems Inevitable

Officers have recovered drugs worth more than £87,000 on the street, including...

Three suspects were apprehended after officers collaborated as part of ongoing efforts...

A Southampton man has been sentenced to prison for a variety of...

Fire completely destroyed a three-room flat on the second floor of a...

An investigation has been launched into allegations of corruption at the O2...

Due to heavy snowfall, Manchester Airport has temporarily closed both of its...

Police appeal after woman, 18, assaulted in Eastbourne

Police are looking for witnesses after a teen was slashed in an...

After a woman was approached by a man who exposed himself, a...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More