Man charged with six counts of Terrorism due at Westminster Court

As part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, a man is due to appear in court today (Thursday, 19 January) charged with six terrorism offences.

On Wednesday, 18 January, Abdiwahid Abdulkadir Mohamed, 31, of north London, was charged with six counts of possessing documents likely to be useful in committing or preparing an act of terrorism (contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000).

He is being held in custody and will appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Mohamed was apprehended on Wednesday, January 18, as part of a proactive counter-terrorism operation.

The investigation is about Islamist terrorism.