Man Convicted of Brutal Murder of Partner in Camden: Victim’s Children Witness Frenzied Attack

In a tragic case that has sent shockwaves through the community, a man has been found guilty of the brutal murder of his partner in Camden. Nicole Hurley, a 37-year-old mother of four, lost her life in a frenzied attack carried out by her controlling partner.

Jason Bell, 42, residing at Broxwood Way, NW8, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 8 August, where he was convicted of the heinous crimes. The charges include the murder of Nicole Hurley, false imprisonment, and dangerous driving. The sentencing for these grave offences will take place at the same court on Thursday, 12 October.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, from the Met Police who led the investigation, stated, “This was a frenzied, brutal attack on a defenceless woman while her four children were in the home, two of whom witnessed the murder. Nicole suffered a range of serious injuries, including some to her forearms indicating that she tried to shield herself from the blows that Bell inflicted; at least two knives were used during this senseless attack.”

The devastating incident occurred on 10 October 2021 when police were called to Broxwood Way just before 00:56, responding to reports of an assault. Local residents had raised the alarm, offering initial first aid to Nicole and caring for her distraught children. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, Nicole succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

In a disturbing turn of events, after murdering Nicole, Bell attempted to hinder her children from seeking help by packing a bag containing all the mobile phones in the household. He later discarded the bag in an attempt to avoid suspicion, but it was found by members of the public, who then alerted the authorities. The bag also held a blood-stained knife, revealing the extent of Bell’s violent actions.

Bell proceeded to seek refuge at the home of a long-time male friend, where he confessed to the murder and accused his friend of an affair with Nicole. He forcibly detained his friend overnight, demonstrating the level of control he exerted. The following day, armed with a knife, Bell coerced his friend into leaving with him in a vehicle. Fearing for his life, the friend managed to escape from the moving car and was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Bell was swiftly arrested at 7.13pm on the same day of the incident. He faced charges including murder, false imprisonment related to a third party, dangerous driving, and driving while disqualified with no insurance.

DCI Eastwood emphasised, “Nicole had been attempting to remove herself from the relationship with Bell. The relationship had been isolating and controlled by Bell, who was demonstrating paranoia around unfounded concerns about her commitment to him. Bell’s defence rested heavily on him having lost control ‘due to Nicole’s behaviour.’ It is abhorrent that he has attempted to place the blame for his own horrific actions on Nicole and it is wholly right that he was convicted of her murder.”