Man Convicted of Murder Granted Transfer to Open Prison Despite Government Objection

Stephen Wynne, who was convicted of the murder and dismemberment of Chantel Taylor, a mother-of-three, has won the right to be transferred to an open prison following a judge’s dismissal of a government objection. Wynne, a former soldier from Birkenhead, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2006 with a minimum term of 21 years for the heinous crime committed in 2004. However, his case was reviewed by the Parole Board in 2022, which recommended his transfer to an open prison. The Ministry of Justice initially refused the recommendation.

The High Court judge, Mrs. Justice Steyn, ruled that the government’s refusal to accept the Parole Board’s recommendation was “outside the range of reasonable decisions.” The court considered extensive evidence, including a dossier of approximately 1,000 pages and 16 reports spanning over 19 months, and concluded that the risks posed by Wynne could be effectively managed in open conditions.

During the court proceedings, Jean Taylor, Chantel’s mother, expressed the profound distress and devastation experienced by her family. Mrs. Taylor, along with other crime victims, previously delivered a petition to 10 Downing Street, advocating for life sentences to truly meaningful life. Wynne himself acknowledged risk factors such as substance misuse, poor emotional management, and a history of reactive violence. However, the Parole Board panel found that Wynne had demonstrated good behaviour, insight, and compliance during his imprisonment, and believed he was unlikely to abscond. They recommended his transfer to open conditions.

The Ministry of Justice, not bound by the panel’s recommendation, countered that the risks associated with Wynne’s case could not be adequately managed in an open prison. They highlighted the extreme violence of the murder, Wynne’s impulsivity, and his tendency to justify his actions.

In response to a legal challenge by Wynne’s lawyers, Mrs. Justice Steyn ruled that the government’s objection lacked persuasive reasoning and was irrational. She noted the absence of any valid reasons for rejecting the panel’s recommendation, emphasizing the depth of analysis and consensus of opinion among professional witnesses.

While the decision grants Wynne the opportunity to move to an open prison, it has sparked debates about the management of high-risk offenders and the rights of victims’ families in the criminal justice system. Despite the objections of the victim’s family, Wynne’s minimum term is set to expire in July, making the transfer possible.