Man crushed to death in City of London office block

by uknip247
A person has died in Central London following an event that forced the closure of the Old Bailey. The event occurred this morning about 10 a.m.

Despite paramedics’ best attempts, the subject was pronounced dead at the site. The individual’s cause of death is unknown.

As a result of the event, the Old Bailey was closed, and roads in Central London were closed, causing traffic gridlock. “Old Bailey shut – police incident at Limeburner Lane (The Central Criminal Court),”. Congestion on the Holborn Viaduct and Newgate Street on both sides.”

“We were called at 10.05am today (April 20) to reports of an incident at Fleet Place, City of London,” a London Ambulance Service representative told MyLondon.

“We sent two ambulance crews, an incident response officer, a clinical team manager, and members of our hazardous area response team (HART) to the scene.” We also sent out the London Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

UKNIP has reached out to the Coty of London Police for additional information.

