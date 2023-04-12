Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Man Dies After An Incident On Kingsland High Street

A man died after being discovered with a head injury in an East London street this morning (April 12). At around 5 a.m. today, police were called to Kingsland High Street in Dalston after a man was found seriously injured near Dalston Junction London Overground station.

According to police, paramedics performed CPR on the man, who was believed to be in his late 30s, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. “Officers are working to confirm the man’s identity and notify next of kin,” a Met spokesperson said.

“The death is being treated as unexpected at this time, pending further investigation.” No arrests have been made. There is a scene and road closures in place.”

Kingsland High Street in Dalston is closed in both directions as a result of the incident, and the road is closed between Balls Pond Road, near Dalston Junction station, and Sandringham Road. Due to the closure, buses in the area are being diverted, and traffic is moving smoothly, according to Inrix. Buses 67, 76, 149, 243, and 488 have been diverted.

