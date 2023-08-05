Man Dies After Assault in Chelmsford, Investigation Underway

Tragic news has emerged from Chelmsford as authorities confirm that a man who was assaulted on Wednesday, August 2, has passed away due to the injuries sustained during the incident.

Police were summoned to Legg Street just before 9.15pm following reports of a serious assault on a man in his 60s. Despite immediate medical attention, the victim succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on August 4. The grieving family has been notified and is receiving support from specialised officers during this difficult time.

A 20-year-old man from Chelmsford has been apprehended in connection with the investigation. He was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm without intent and has been released on bail until November 1, as the investigation continues.

The incident, believed to have started as a confrontation between the drivers of two vehicles—a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Luton van—took place at the junction of New Street and Legg Street before escalating onto Legg Street, where the victim was subjected to a severe assault.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been present in the area at the time of the incident to come forward and provide any information that could aid the ongoing investigation.

For anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information related to the incident, please contact Essex police immediately. Additional information on how to get in touch with the authorities can be found on their official website.