Man dies after ‘falling from height’ in Northolt

A man has tragically died after falling from height in Northolt

The incident happened on The Farnland Monday 27th March 2023 shortly after 8.30 am with multiple emergency services attending the scene.

A spokesperson for Met Police told UKNIP: “Police were called Monday 27th March 2023 shortly after 8.30am to reports that a man had fallen from height from a residential building involving a man in his seventies

“Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, who provided first aid, a man aged in his 70s died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner.”