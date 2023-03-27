Monday, March 27, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Man dies after ‘falling from height’ in Northolt

Man dies after ‘falling from height’ in Northolt

by uknip247

A man has tragically died after falling from height in Northolt

The incident happened on The Farnland Monday 27th March 2023 shortly after 8.30 am with multiple emergency services attending the scene.

A spokesperson for Met Police told UKNIP: “Police were called Monday 27th March 2023 shortly after 8.30am to reports that a man had fallen from height from a residential building involving a man in his seventies

“Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, who provided first aid, a man aged in his 70s died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Government reviews whistleblowing laws

Teenage school boy fighting for his life after Stockwell collision

Just three energy suppliers make up over 70% of all forced installation of prepayment meters

Police investigating after a shopping trolley full of toys was stolen from a supermarket want to speak to these four women

Police in Sussex are concerned for the welfare of Richard, 58, who has been reported missing

Have you seen missing Klaudia?

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sagal Mohamuud Hassan

First 2023/24 Cost of Living Payment dates announced

Flags are flying at half-mast following the sudden death of a firefighter

Deal Or No Deal is set to return to screens with Stephen Mulhern on hosting duties

Kaitlyn, 15 is #missing from #Manchester

Perpetrators of anti-social behaviour will face swift and visible justice, with nitrous oxide banned and police given more powers to test for drugs on...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More