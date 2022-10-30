Man dies after throwing petrol bombs at Dover immigration centre

On Sunday, a man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a migrant

processing centre in the southern English port of Dover before killing

himself, according to witnesses.

The attacker, a white man wearing a striped shirt, approached the centre in

a white SEAT sports utility vehicle.

He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not explode,

according to the photographer.

According to reports, he then drove to a nearby Petrol station and

committed suicide.

Minutes later, police arrived and cordoned off the area.

Kent Police and the Home Office have been contacted for comment.