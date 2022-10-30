Man dies after throwing petrol bombs at Dover immigration centre

On Sunday, a man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a migrant
processing centre in the southern English port of Dover before killing
himself, according to witnesses.
The attacker, a white man wearing a striped shirt, approached the centre in
a white SEAT sports utility vehicle.
He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not explode,
according to the photographer.
The attacker was described as a white man wearing a striped shirt who drove
up to the centre in a white SEAT.
A man allegedly threw a petrol bomb at a migrant processing centre in Kent,
fearing for his life.
According to reports, he then drove to a nearby Petrol station and
committed suicide.
Minutes later, police arrived and cordoned off the area.
Kent Police and the Home Office have been contacted for comment.