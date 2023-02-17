A man has died at the scene after being hit by a car in Thamesmead

At around 5.15 a.m. on Friday, 17 February, police were called to reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian on Eastern Way, near the intersection with Yarnton Avenue in Thamesmead.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service responded, but the male pedestrian – no further details – was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Road closures are still in effect.

“The driver of the car pulled over to the side of the road.

“There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD1003/17Feb.”