Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Man dies following a high-speed collision as IOPC investigation begins

Man dies following a high-speed collision as IOPC investigation begins

by uknip247
Man Dies Following A High-speed Collision As Iopc Investigation Begins

The crash happened on Retford Road near the junction with Furnace Lane, in #Sheffield. The man was driving a black Mercedes along Retford Road, in Handsworth, at about 11:05pm yesterday evening when it passed a police car going in the opposite direction. As the police vehicle turned, the Mercedes hit two parked cars, South Yorkshire Police said. The driver, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Police said the Mercedes was “travelling at speed” near the junction with Furnace Lane when it struck the cars. “A mandatory referral has been made to the force’s Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office of Police Conduct,” the force added.”

