Saturday, December 17, 2022
Saturday, December 17, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Man dies in fatal Enfield blaze

Man dies in fatal Enfield blaze

by @uknip247

The London Fire Brigade responded to 999 emergency calls late yesterday afternoon (December 16) to a fire in a block of flats in Gladbeck Way, Enfield,

 

They were unable to save the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, which had damaged a portion of the flat. According to the London Fire Brigade, it was called out shortly after 4 p.m., with two fire engines from Enfield and Edmonton fire stations racing to the scene.

The fire was extinguished and the incident was over for firefighters shortly before 7 p.m. They are now looking into what caused it. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

“Unfortunately, a man has died following a flat fire on Gladbeck Way in Enfield,” the London Fire Brigade said in a statement. Fire damaged a portion of a second-floor apartment. At the scene, a man was pronounced dead.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bus-mad schoolboy Jack Thompson was given the best Christmas present of all...

Bus driver arrested after failing roadside breath test and hitting a pedestrian...

Police and council officers have once again sent a clear message about...

An extended sentence has been imposed on a man who carried out...

Officers are seeking witnesses as part of their investigation into a reported...

Officers are appealing for help in finding a teenage girl reported missing...

Over 600 vehicles have been stopped by Kent’s Special Constabulary this year...

A prolific offender has been jailed for 46 weeks following high visibility...

Witnesses are being sought after lumps of frozen mud were reported to...

CCTV images have now become available of two women who officers wish...

Folkestone’s Volunteer Police Cadet Unit was treated to a visit from therapy...

Investigation into English Channel deaths

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"