Man dies in fatal Enfield blaze

The London Fire Brigade responded to 999 emergency calls late yesterday afternoon (December 16) to a fire in a block of flats in Gladbeck Way, Enfield,

They were unable to save the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, which had damaged a portion of the flat. According to the London Fire Brigade, it was called out shortly after 4 p.m., with two fire engines from Enfield and Edmonton fire stations racing to the scene.

The fire was extinguished and the incident was over for firefighters shortly before 7 p.m. They are now looking into what caused it. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

“Unfortunately, a man has died following a flat fire on Gladbeck Way in Enfield,” the London Fire Brigade said in a statement. Fire damaged a portion of a second-floor apartment. At the scene, a man was pronounced dead.