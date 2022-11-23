Thursday, November 24, 2022
BREAKING

Man falls to the ground and sustained serious injuries after Police stand off in York

by @uknip247

Officers were called to reports that a distressed man had climbed onto the
roof of a building in High Ousegate in York t around 4am of this morning,
A short time later the man fell to the ground and sustained serious
injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident.
The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualty
and to allow investigators to examine the scene.
And cordon is currently in place while police remain at the scene.

