Man Fatally Stabbed in Lewisham Identified as Alex Josephs

Detectives investigating a tragic stabbing incident in Lewisham have identified the victim as Alex Josephs. The police were alerted to the incident on Wednesday, May 10, at approximately 1.59pm, following reports of a stabbing on Malyons Road in Ladywell.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers, accompanied by the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, discovered 29-year-old Alex inside his grey BMW, suffering from knife wounds. Despite the valiant efforts to save him, he tragically succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alex’s next of kin have been notified and are receiving support from specially trained family liaison officers during this devastating time.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran is leading the murder investigation into this shocking incident. DCI Kieran expressed gratitude to the numerous witnesses who have already come forward with information and urged anyone else who may have relevant footage or details to contact the police.

As the investigation progresses, the detectives are working to establish a comprehensive timeline of events surrounding Alex’s murder. They believe that additional information from witnesses could prove crucial in piecing together the sequence of events. DCI Kieran appealed to the public to provide any information they may have, emphasizing the importance of their contribution to the investigation.

The post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be conducted in due course to assist in further inquiries.

Four individuals, identified as [A] aged 24, [B] aged 24, [C] aged 25, and [D] aged 23, were arrested in connection with the incident. However, they have been released pending further investigations.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who is overseeing local policing, expressed his sadness over another life lost to knife crime in the city. He acknowledged the profound impact this incident will have on the community and assured residents that the police are actively providing support and reassurance through increased patrols in the area.

While authorities believe this to be an isolated incident, residents are encouraged to approach officers if they have any concerns or wish to speak with them.

Anyone with information or relevant footage pertaining to the incident is urged to contact the police by dialing 101 or tweeting @MetCC, quoting reference number 3928/10May. Alternatively, individuals can reach out directly to the investigation team at 020 87214622. For anonymous reporting, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted at 0800 555 111 or via their website at Crimestoppers-uk.org.