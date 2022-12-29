Thursday, December 29, 2022
Police Called To Group Of Brawling Men In Ilford
Man fighting for his life after being found with serious head and back injuries in Camberwell attack

At 5.40pm on Wednesday, 28 December police on patrol found a man with a man, believed to be in his 20s, with a serious head injury and injuries to his back in Camberwell Church Street, junction with Grove Lane SE5.

He was treated at the scene by London’s Air Ambulance at the scene before being taken to a south London hospital; he remains there in a critical condition.

Police are working to confirm the man’s identity and inform his next of kin.

A crime scene is in place. There have been no arrests at this early stage.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 4464/28 Dec.

