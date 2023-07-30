Weather where you are

Man Fighting for Life After Being Hit by Car in South London

A man is currently fighting for his life in the hospital after being struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday, July 30. The incident occurred on the bustling Clapham High Street just after 4am leaving the man, aged in his 20s, with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, and the injured pedestrian was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Authorities have arrested the driver of the car, a 43-year-old man, on suspicion of drink driving. He was taken into custody at a south London police station while investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The collision led to the closure of several roads, including Clapham High Street, Manor Street, Stonehouse Street, and Venn Street, to allow officers to manage the incident effectively. However, these roads have since been reopened to traffic.

A spokesperson for the police stated, “Police were called at 4.02am on Sunday, 30 July to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Clapham High Street, SW4. Officers, the London Ambulance Service, and HEMS attended. The pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to the hospital. His injuries are currently life-threatening.”

The incident has prompted concern and shock within the local community. As the investigation continues, authorities are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in establishing the full picture of events leading up to the collision.

