Friday, April 28, 2023

Man found dead in Burnt Oak property

Police were called at around 2.50pm on Friday, 28 April, to a man found deceased inside an address in Trevor Gardens, Burnt Oak.

The death is not believed to be suspicious. There has been no arrest.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

