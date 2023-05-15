Man Found Deceased in River Medway near Elmhaven Marina

Tragedy struck when a man was discovered dead in the River Medway, according to a confirmation by the police.

The body was found in the water at Elmhaven Marina, located in Halling near Rochester, on Saturday evening.

The deceased individual, identified as a man in his 50s from the Medway area, has been identified, and his next of kin has been notified of the devastating news.

Police have determined that the death is not being treated as suspicious, and a comprehensive report will be prepared for the coroner as part of standard procedures.

The incident serves as a sombre reminder of the importance of water safety and highlights the need for caution and awareness when near bodies of water. The local community is encouraged to prioritize safety and take appropriate precautions to prevent accidents and ensure personal well-being.

The police will continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, working closely with the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time of mourning and loss.