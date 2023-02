Police were called to Manorgate Road , Kingston Upon Thames, shortly after 10.00am on Monday, 6 February to reports of concern to welfare.



Officers attended. The body of a man was found. Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were also called to the incident to make the area safe following reports of a gas cylinder being involved.

Police say the death has been investigated and is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.