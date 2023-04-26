Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Man found unresponsive in Orpington property

by uknip247
Man Found Unresponsive In Orpington Property

Emergency services were all called to the property on Beaumont Road Petts Wood in Orpington on Wednesday morning (26th April 2023)

On arrival, paramedics found an unresponsive man within the property

Officers from the Met Police and HART team from London Ambulance services with Paramedics  and the London Fire Brigade  have also attended the incident 

The Met Police  have been approached for comment 

