Man has died after being hit on the M4 motorway

A man has sadly died following a collision on the M4.

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway between junction 17 for Chippenham and junction 18 for Bath at approximately 1am this morning following a report that a vehicle had been in collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

His family has been informed and will be supported by specialist trained officers.

Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The driver involved did stop at the scene and is assisting police with our enquiries.

The carriageway is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for a couple more hours while collision investigators carry out enquiries at the scene and the road is cleared.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries, should call 101 and quote log number 8 of February 20.