by uknip247
Man Hospitalised After Serious Assault in Dublin; Gardaí Appeal for Witnesses

A man in his 30s is currently undergoing treatment at Beaumont Hospital following a severe assault that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning on Larkhill Road, Whitehall. The incident occurred at approximately 04:30 and has prompted an investigation by the authorities, centred at Santry Garda Station.

Gardaí swiftly responded to the scene and carried out a thorough technical examination to gather crucial evidence. As they work to unravel the circumstances surrounding the assault, officers are appealing to the public for any information that may aid their investigation.

In particular, authorities are urging any witnesses to the incident or individuals who may have been in the vicinity of Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue between 4:00 am and 5:00 am to come forward with relevant details. The cooperation of road users who might have been travelling in the area during that timeframe is also vital. Gardaí are especially interested in accessing any camera footage captured during the early morning hours in an effort to piece together the events that transpired.

Members of the public with pertinent information are encouraged to reach out to Santry Garda Station directly at 01 666 4000 or provide anonymous tips through the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111. Alternatively, individuals can approach any Garda station to share their knowledge and assist in the ongoing inquiry.

