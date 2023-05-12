Friday, May 12, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Man Imprisoned for Brighton Beach Rape

Man Imprisoned for Brighton Beach Rape

by uknip247
Man Imprisoned For Brighton Beach Rape

Brighton Beach was the grim backdrop for a distressing incident that led to the incarceration of Przemyslaw Pogorzzelec, who has been found guilty of raping a woman. The victim’s identity remains protected due to legal considerations.

The assault occurred during the early hours on the beach, with several witnesses present to bear witness to the harrowing event. Their testimonies caught the attention of Beach Patrol members and security personnel, who promptly intervened. The victim, in a conversation with the authorities, conveyed that she had not given her consent. Subsequently, Pogorzzelec was detained and apprehended by law enforcement officers.

During the trial that unfolded at Lewes Crown Court on May 2, the 43-year-old defendant, a builder without a permanent address but formerly residing in Hove, attempted to assert that he had engaged in consensual sexual activity with the young woman after engaging in conversation with her. However, under questioning by law enforcement, he failed to recall her name, age, or any significant details.

Witness statements unanimously indicated that the victim was in no position to provide consent. Throughout the investigation, she received unwavering support from specially-trained officers.

According to the court proceedings, the incident transpired at 2 a.m. on July 31 of the previous year. Pogorzzelec forcibly imposed himself on the woman and even proceeded to capture intimate photographs of her using his mobile phone. His actions, however, were interrupted by the vigilant Beach Patrol and security personnel from nearby establishments.

Despite vehemently denying the charges, Pogorzzelec was convicted by a jury following a trial in January. During the subsequent sentencing hearing, it was revealed that he had a prior conviction in 2013 for exposure, contravening the Sexual Offences Act.

Following the case, Detective Constable Ciara Richardson expressed her admiration for the victim’s courage in providing testimony during the trial. She also emphasized the support the victim received from law enforcement officers. Richardson stated, “This was a swiftly executed investigation, during which we gathered witness statements and footage that compellingly showcased Pogorzzelec’s predatory behavior towards the young woman when she was alone on the beach. We are gratified that this dangerous offender has now been incarcerated for these abhorrent offenses.”

As a result, Pogorzzelec has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, along with an additional three-year extended license period.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Met Police Launch Manhunt for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident in South East London that Claims Deliveroo rider

Drone Activity Prompts Aircraft Holding at Edinburgh Airport

Croydon Crime Scene Live updates: Malcolm Wicks House in Croydon has become the focal point of an ongoing investigation, with police and forensic Scene...

Nineteen-Year-Old on Trial for Allegedly Killing Newborn Baby with Cotton Wool

Teenager Stabbed in Bromley: Police Launch Investigation

Parliament Square Bus Crash Live updates: Parliament Street Incident Prompts Police Diversion and Bus Route Changes

Motorcyclist Flees After Collision with Woman and Baby in Eltham Hill

Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted on Peacehaven’s Promenade, Police Appeal for Witnesses

Streatham Live updates: Hit and Run Incident in Streatham Hill leaves Road blocked and Air Ambulance dispatched

Dispersal Order Imposed in Chelmsford as Massive Car Meet Draws Concerns

The Metropolitan Police Service in Lewisham has launched an urgent search for a missing man named Paul, aged 54, who was last seen in...

Historic Aircraft Left to Deteriorate on Humber Estuary’s Banks as Future Hangs in the Balance

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.