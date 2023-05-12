Man Imprisoned for Brighton Beach Rape

Brighton Beach was the grim backdrop for a distressing incident that led to the incarceration of Przemyslaw Pogorzzelec, who has been found guilty of raping a woman. The victim’s identity remains protected due to legal considerations.

The assault occurred during the early hours on the beach, with several witnesses present to bear witness to the harrowing event. Their testimonies caught the attention of Beach Patrol members and security personnel, who promptly intervened. The victim, in a conversation with the authorities, conveyed that she had not given her consent. Subsequently, Pogorzzelec was detained and apprehended by law enforcement officers.

During the trial that unfolded at Lewes Crown Court on May 2, the 43-year-old defendant, a builder without a permanent address but formerly residing in Hove, attempted to assert that he had engaged in consensual sexual activity with the young woman after engaging in conversation with her. However, under questioning by law enforcement, he failed to recall her name, age, or any significant details.

Witness statements unanimously indicated that the victim was in no position to provide consent. Throughout the investigation, she received unwavering support from specially-trained officers.

According to the court proceedings, the incident transpired at 2 a.m. on July 31 of the previous year. Pogorzzelec forcibly imposed himself on the woman and even proceeded to capture intimate photographs of her using his mobile phone. His actions, however, were interrupted by the vigilant Beach Patrol and security personnel from nearby establishments.

Despite vehemently denying the charges, Pogorzzelec was convicted by a jury following a trial in January. During the subsequent sentencing hearing, it was revealed that he had a prior conviction in 2013 for exposure, contravening the Sexual Offences Act.

Following the case, Detective Constable Ciara Richardson expressed her admiration for the victim’s courage in providing testimony during the trial. She also emphasized the support the victim received from law enforcement officers. Richardson stated, “This was a swiftly executed investigation, during which we gathered witness statements and footage that compellingly showcased Pogorzzelec’s predatory behavior towards the young woman when she was alone on the beach. We are gratified that this dangerous offender has now been incarcerated for these abhorrent offenses.”

As a result, Pogorzzelec has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, along with an additional three-year extended license period.