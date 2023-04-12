Man in Church stabbing granted bail by court

Detectives investigating a serious assault have charged a suspect.

Officers were called to Sherwood Street, Warsop, at around 10.30am on 29 March 2023 after reports a gas service engineer had been attacked with a metal pole.

The engineer’s van was also damaged during the incident.

Officers arrested a suspect after he failed to stop for police when spotted driving a van in Sycamore Street, Warsop, at around 7.20pm on 6 April.

The suspect was detained after a brief pursuit and was found to be in possession of cannabis.

Connor Weeks, aged 22, of Friar Lane, Warsop, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (8 April) charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage, driving while disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

He was granted conditional bail until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 5 May 2023.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers have been working hard to investigate this assault which has understandably been an extremely upsetting ordeal for the victim.

“I am pleased we have charged a suspect and I hope it provides some reassurance to the community.”