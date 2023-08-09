Man in custody, five still sought in Brighton assault case

After an appeal to identify several individuals connected to a March assault in Brighton, one man has been taken into custody.

Police are now searching for an additional five men believed to have critical information about the event.

The assault, which took place near the Railway Bell pub on Surrey Street at approximately 10:45 pm on March 3rd, resulted in severe facial injuries to the 31-year-old victim.

Should anyone recognize any of the individuals involved, they are urged to submit a report online or dial 101, referencing serial number 1462 of 03/03. As an alternative, tips can be provided anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, either online or at 0800 555 111.

A 44-year-old Brighton resident was apprehended on July 31, suspected of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was later released on bail, pending further investigation, with a next appearance scheduled for October 26.