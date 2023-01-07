Man in his 20’s fighting for his life after broad daylight shooting in Enfield outside side a funeral

Police were called by hospital staff at 2.33pm on Saturday, 7 January after a male had been admitted with a gunshot injury at a north London hospital.





The male, believed aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition receiving treatment.

At this early stage it is thought the male was injured following a shooting in the vicinity of Derby Road, N21.



No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.





Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3607/7Jan. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

