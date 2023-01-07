Saturday, January 7, 2023
Saturday, January 7, 2023

Armed Police Called After Man Is Shot In The Neck
Man in his 20's fighting for his life after broad daylight shooting in Enfield outside side a funeral

by @uknip247

Police were called by hospital staff at  2.33pm on Saturday, 7 January after a male had been admitted with a gunshot injury at a north London hospital.

 

The male, believed aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition receiving treatment.

At this early stage it is thought the male was injured following a shooting in the vicinity of Derby Road, N21.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3607/7Jan. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

