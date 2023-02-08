A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after police investigated an assault that left a man with serious head injuries

Officers were dispatched to Park Lane, Elkesley, after the incident was reported around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his thirties, suffered a severe head injury and is currently in critical condition in the hospital.

Robert Booth, 26, of Elkesey’s Park Lane, has been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody.

He is due in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today.

“This was a very serious assault,” Detective Inspector Paul Lefford of Nottinghamshire Police said. Our investigation into what occurred will now proceed.”