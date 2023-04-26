Man in Medway court over high value thefts from cars

A suspected car thief has been charged in connection with a spate of offences across Staplehurst, Cranbrook and Paddock Wood.

Police have been investigating several incidents reported between Monday 17 April and Sunday 23 April 2023, which have included the theft of a Hyundai and a Nissan from driveways at two addresses. The alleged offences have also included thefts of high value items from parked cars.

The stolen Hyundai was recovered by officers on 23 April from a location in Staplehurst, and James Vincent was arrested and taken into custody. The 42-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft, two counts of possessing criminal property and three counts of fraud by false representation (relating to the use of stolen bank cards). He was further charged with shoplifting, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Vincent appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 April and was remanded in custody. His next hearing is at the same court on Thursday 27 April.