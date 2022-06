Two major roads in Croydon are currently closed due to an armed police raid.

Several witnesses reported seeing a large police presence on Katharine Street this morning (Wednesday, June 1).

At least 11 armed officers in riot gear along with TSG officers have been called to the scene,

There are a number of police vans lined up, blocking access to the road.

A man throwing items at officers

Other emergency services have been called to support officers.