Man injured after Police pursuit in Orpington

A man was hurt during a police car chase in Orpington and was brought to the hosp

At around 9.12 a.m. today (April 26), police were pursuing a vehicle in the Orpington area.

The passenger, a 30-year-old man, sought to flee and was hurt as he attempted to exit the vehicle.

He was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, and his current status is unknown.

The 37-year-old driver was arrested on accusations of failing to halt for police and driving recklessly.

He has been arrested by Police.

“At around 9:12am on Wednesday, April 26th, police were in pursuit of a car in the Orpington area,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

“The passenger, a man in his 30s, tried to flee but was injured as he attempted to exit the car.” The London Ambulance Service took him to hospital; we are waiting for an update on his health.

“The 37-year-old driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.”

“He has been taken into police custody.”

