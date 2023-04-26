Man injured after Police pursuit in Orpington

A man was hurt during a police car chase in Orpington and was brought to the hosp

At around 9.12 a.m. today (April 26), police were pursuing a vehicle in the Orpington area.

The passenger, a 30-year-old man, sought to flee and was hurt as he attempted to exit the vehicle.

He was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, and his current status is unknown.

The 37-year-old driver was arrested on accusations of failing to halt for police and driving recklessly.

He has been arrested by Police.

