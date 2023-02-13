a Man Convicted Of Manslaughter After Accidentally Discharging A Firearm And Killing One Of His Associates In Harlington Has Received A 20-year Jail Sentence.

The jury at Isleworth Crown Court heard how 28-year-old Mohamed Muhyidin was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday, 31 October 2021 as he sat in the front passenger seat of a car parked outside a flat in High Street, Harlington.

His body was driven and dumped by the side of the road in Sipson Lane, Harlington where it was discovered by a taxi driver.

The events unfolded on the evening of Saturday, 30 October into the early hours of the following morning in a parking area outside some flats in Harlington High Street.

One of the flats was used as a base for a number of people to take and deal drugs.

Chiragh Chiragh and Mohammed Shakeel, were at the flat along with Mohamed and a 17-year-old male.

At around 04:45hrs, Chiragh left the flat and, in possession of a submachine gun, joined Mohamed in a vehicle.

As Chiragh exited the vehicle, the firearm discharged, shooting Mohamed who was sitting directly in front of him. The silencer fell to the floor and the submachine gun was fired on further occasions whilst in Chiragh’s possession.

A short time later, Chiragh drove the car to Sipson Lane and Mohamed’s body was dumped by the roadside.

Analysis of mobile phones enabled officers to build a picture of contact between the main protagonists in the build-up and aftermath of Mohamed’s shooting.

Allied to the CCTV footage placing them at the scene, all were charged with offences linked to the shooting.

Chiragh Chiragh – 39 (31.08.83) of Paulhan Road, Harrow was found guilty of manslaughter and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and perverting the course of justice.

On February 10, he received a 25-year sentence, including 20 years in custody with an extended five years on licence. Two thirds of his sentence must be served before parole is considered.

Mohammed Shakeel – 29 (26.10.93) of Cape Close, Barking was found guilty of perverting the course of justice. He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He was sentenced to a total of five years and four months’ imprisonment.

A 17-year-old boy, who pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice at an earlier hearing was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order for two years.

Detective Inspector Lucy Carberry from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Chiragh may not have intended to harm Mohamed Muhiyidin, but it is clear that he, and his associates, were intent on harming someone that day.

“Chiragh was armed with a lethal weapon and Shakeel with an imitation firearm prior to Mohamed’s death, which was seen on CCTV.

“Post shooting, they then colluded and conspired in an attempt to cover up what had happened to Mohamed.

“All played their part in this tragic story and all have quite rightly been made to face the consequences of their actions.”