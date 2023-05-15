Man Jailed After Assaulting Teenage Girl on London Underground

A sex offender has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after he was caught sexually assaulting a teenage girl on the London Underground by plain clothes officers from the British Transport Police. Abdulrizak Ali Hersi, 32, of Invicita Close, Limehouse, was found guilty of sexual assault at Inner London Crown Court on May 5th.

In addition to his prison sentence, Hersi was issued a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. The order prohibits him from intentionally standing behind or next to any female he doesn’t know in a public place. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

The incident occurred on October 11th, just before 5pm. Plain clothes officers patrolling the Piccadilly Line observed Hersi boarding a train at Green Park and standing near the doors. At the next stop, a family boarded the train, and moments later, Hersi sexually assaulted the 13-year-old daughter. The officers swiftly intervened, removing Hersi from the train at Leicester Square and arresting him.

Inspector Sharon Turner praised the plain clothes teams for their efforts in identifying and apprehending dangerous sexual offenders like Hersi. She highlighted the importance of their work in ensuring the safety of passengers on the Underground. Inspector Turner also encouraged passengers to reach out to the police via text on 61016 if they have any concerns while traveling.

The conviction and sentencing of Hersi serve as a reminder that sexual assault will not be tolerated, and offenders will be held accountable for their actions. The British Transport Police remain committed to maintaining the safety of all passengers and taking swift action against those who commit such crimes on public transport.