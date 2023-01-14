Man jailed after deliberately driving at a motorcycle and fleeing from the police

Andrew Saunders, 32, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Saunders was convicted of one count of Section 18; Grievous Bodily Harm and pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving, one count of assault, and one count of causing serious injury by reckless driving.

On 14 May 2022, around 7.25 p.m., Saunders purposefully drove a silver BMW at a motorcycle in Newport Road, Woughton Park.

The motorcycle’s rider, a man in his twenties, suffered severe friction burns.

Saunders was found not guilty of causing serious injury to the motorcycle rider by reckless driving, but he did plead guilty to assaulting the victim by driving his vehicle at the motorcycle.

The motorcycle’s passenger, a teenage boy, suffered a broken ankle, a dislocated shoulder, and significant friction burns.

Saunders pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to the motorcycle passenger through reckless driving.

2023-01-14 600.jpg Andrew Saunders

A week later, on 21 May last year, at around 3.30pm, Saunders drove dangerously after failing to stop for police officers in Brighton.

Saunders pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving for this offence.

Following a police pursuit, Saunders was apprehended and charged with the offences.

“Andrew Saunders will now face a significant period behind bars for his crimes, which have caused untold damage and misery,” said investigating officer Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty of Milton Keynes CID.

“The motorcycle rider and passenger were seriously injured after Saunders deliberately drove at them.

“The passenger in particular suffered a serious broken ankle, which has required extensive surgeries and rehabilitation.

“A week after this incident, Saunders then drove dangerously to avoid being stopped by the police.

“Fortunately, our Sussex Police colleagues were able to stop and arrest Saunders.”

The trial took place in November of last year, and Saunders was sentenced on Monday (9/1) at Aylesbury Crown Court.