Man Jailed After More Than 80 Deals Of Crack Cocaine And Heroin Found - Uknip

Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Man jailed after more than 80 deals of crack cocaine and heroin found

A man has been jailed after we found more than 80 deals of crack cocaine and heroin during a search in East Staffordshire.

Raseante Spencer-Hamilton, aged 24, from Rugeley, was sentenced to four years behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on Friday (31 March) after he admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

The court heard how proactive officers spotted a suspicious Ford Fiesta on Fleet Street, Burton-on-Trent, in February this year. Spencer-Hamilton was sat in the passenger seat when we searched him. We found 53 deals of crack cocaine and 33 deals of heroin in his pockets – valued together at around £1,590.

We also found more than £100 in cash, a burner phone inside the glove box and a mobile phone in the passenger footwell.

As a result, Spencer-Hamilton was arrested and questioned in custody. He later admitted to the offences in court and was ordered to pay £187 in surcharge costs as part of his sentencing.

The drugs were also ordered to be destroyed.

Speaking following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury said: “This just goes to show how effective proactive policing can be in targeting drug distribution within our communities.

“Dedicated disruption teams are working hard to identify those cultivating and selling drugs in Staffordshire and are committed to putting a stop to them.”

