Man jailed after threatening shop worker with knives and burgling an elderly woman

A man who threatened a shop worker with two large kitchen knives and later

burgled an elderly woman has been jailed.

Andrew Allen, 44, went into the Co-Op in Peterborough Road, Eye, at about

8.40pm on 13 May, pushed a customer out of the way, pulled out two large

kitchen knives and demanded the female cashier should “open the till”.

Allen, who was wearing a facemask, realised there was no access to the till

from the front and tried to enter the till area from the side but another

female staff member intervened and Allen left the shop on a bike.

A few hours later, also in Eye, Allen broke into the home of an 80-year-old

woman.

The woman had woken up and went downstairs where she found a window had

been smashed, all her money and bank cards had been taken and her purse and

bag left empty on the living room floor.

A wedding ring and engagement ring were also stolen.

Allen used a stolen bank card to withdraw a total of £670: £250 from the

petrol station at the Peterborough One Shopping Park, another £250 from the

SPAR in Welland Road and a further £170 from the Post Office in Central

Avenue.

He was arrested in Bretton after detectives obtained CCTV from the burglary

which they matched with the images from the shop.

Allen booked a taxi after breaking into the elderly woman’s house and

further enquires eventually led detectives to him.

Yesterday, at Cambridge Crown Court, Allen, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden

City, Hertfordshire, was jailed for seven years after admitting attempted

robbery, one count of possessing a knife in a public place, burglary, one

count of fraud and possession of a class B drug.

Detective Constable George Corney said: “Allen’s actions towards the staff

members at the Co-Op were disgraceful and very frightening for them.

“Not only did he threaten someone with a knife, disgustingly he thought it

was acceptable to burgle the home of an elderly woman and steal money and

items from her.

“These are the actions of a coward and I am pleased Allen is now behind

bars where he can reflect on his immoral behaviour.”