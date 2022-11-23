Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Man jailed for an assault that happened in Slough

Junior Lopez, aged 27, of Paddock Close, Windsor was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment at a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday (16/11).

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

On 25 May this year, Lopez approached the victim, a man in his twenties, in Stoke Poges Lane and assaulted him.

The victim was knocked unconscious and was taken to hospital. He was later discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Isabelle Harvey, based at Slough police station, said “Lopez violently assaulted the victim in which he obtained terrible injuries to his face. 

“I’m pleased that he has been sentenced and will serve time in prison for his actions.

Thames Valley Police works tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

